Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)’s share price rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.14. Approximately 702,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 345,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.90 million and a PE ratio of 64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
In other news, Senior Officer William Wignall purchased 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,937,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,813,487. Also, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$142,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,002 shares in the company, valued at C$370,304.60. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,454 shares of company stock worth $73,068.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
