Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)’s share price rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.14. Approximately 702,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 345,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.90 million and a PE ratio of 64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Wignall purchased 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,937,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,813,487. Also, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$142,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,002 shares in the company, valued at C$370,304.60. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,454 shares of company stock worth $73,068.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

