Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPJY opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sappi has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPPJY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sappi in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sappi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

