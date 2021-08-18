Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,384.00

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,384 ($18.08) and last traded at GBX 1,375 ($17.96), with a volume of 287971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,367 ($17.86).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an "add" rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of Savills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

