SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 0.4%

Aug 18th, 2021

Shares of SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SBI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.61.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

