Scala Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Scala has a market cap of $3.30 million and $16,523.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00127298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00150559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,341.15 or 1.00105873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00887127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.