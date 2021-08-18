Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $30.49 Million Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the quarter. Methanex makes up about 2.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.21% of Methanex worth $30,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

Methanex stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

