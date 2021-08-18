Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $62.05 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,410 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises about 4.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $62,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

