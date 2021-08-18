Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,000.

SCHJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. 42,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,487. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $54.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19.

