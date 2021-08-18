Scotiabank Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $63.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $62.50 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

