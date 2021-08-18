Scotiabank Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$99.30.

TSE:NA opened at C$96.28 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$62.50 and a 1 year high of C$98.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.510876 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

