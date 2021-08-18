scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 126,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.37. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $226,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

