Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $11.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.00. 140,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SEA has a twelve month low of $135.28 and a twelve month high of $317.26. The company has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a PE ratio of -86.09 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 38.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of SEA by 34.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,751 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

