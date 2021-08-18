SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.45.

Shares of SE stock opened at $308.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.93. SEA has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $317.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SEA by 60,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

