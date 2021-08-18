Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells $82,375.15 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.77. 397,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.24. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

