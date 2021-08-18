Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of SRCH stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Searchlight Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
Searchlight Minerals Company Profile
