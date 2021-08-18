Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $43.23 million and $13.79 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.46 or 0.00858049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00048470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00104181 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,669,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

