Semafo (TSE:SMF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.77. Approximately 940,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,830,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Semafo Company Profile (TSE:SMF)

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

