Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the July 15th total of 194,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.14. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 168.17% and a negative return on equity of 763.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 78.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

