Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $244.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

