Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 130,700 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,773.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,266 shares of company stock valued at $287,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Sequential Brands Group worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQBG opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.62. Sequential Brands Group has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc engages in promoting, marketing, and licensing portfolio of consumer brands. It provides fashion, home, athletic, and lifestyle categories, including Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe’s Jeans, Heelys, and GAIAM. It offers its products to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

