Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report $7.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $12.20 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $1.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $35.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRB. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

MCRB opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $586.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

