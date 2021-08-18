SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Down 8.9%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.94. 23,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,641,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

