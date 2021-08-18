Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SIELY remained flat at $$5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Shanghai Electric Group has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Get Shanghai Electric Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 4.21%.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.