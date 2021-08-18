Sharder One Day Trading Volume Tops $93,735.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sharder has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $954,806.81 and approximately $93,735.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.73 or 0.00842016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00159060 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

