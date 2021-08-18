ShipChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $147.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 58.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $267,210.38 and $147.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.91 or 0.00850607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00103592 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

