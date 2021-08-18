Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Update

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 184.6 days.

SCPAF stock remained flat at $$1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

