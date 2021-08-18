Short Interest in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Drops By 23.8%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 554,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,148. Accolade has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accolade by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

