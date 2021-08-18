Short Interest in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Declines By 21.0%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

