Short Interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Decreases By 41.4%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HKIB remained flat at $$5.70 during trading on Wednesday. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23. AMTD International has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.53.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

