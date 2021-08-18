Short Interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Decreases By 41.4%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HKIB remained flat at $$5.70 during trading on Wednesday. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23. AMTD International has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.53.
AMTD International Company Profile
