Short Interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Declines By 24.0%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,630,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 25,840,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.61.

NYSE AON traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.67. 1,386,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.17. AON has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $281.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

