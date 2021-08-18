Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Increases By 65.5%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of AMSIY stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.98.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
Read More: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.