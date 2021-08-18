Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Increases By 65.5%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of AMSIY stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get ArcelorMittal South Africa alerts:

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.