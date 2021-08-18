Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Drops By 22.0%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 390,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,613.80. 114,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,840. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,545.04. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.00.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

