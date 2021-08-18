Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Expands By 35.7%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 108,536 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRQS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989,081. Borqs Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

