Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Expands By 26.1%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 174,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Burford Capital stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

BUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

