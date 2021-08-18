Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Expands By 33.3%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BZZUY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.62.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.