Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Rises By 24.2%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

