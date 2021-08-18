Short Interest in Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Grows By 55.6%

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 733.0 days.

Shares of CLIGF remained flat at $$8.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.71. Clinigen Group has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CLIGF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

