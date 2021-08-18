Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Drops By 42.6%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,582. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.24.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.