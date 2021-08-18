Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Declines By 42.6%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,121. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

