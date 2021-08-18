Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expands By 50.8%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. Analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target on the stock.

In other electroCore news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

