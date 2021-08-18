Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Decreases By 33.3%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $590,000.

Shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock remained flat at $$33.53 during trading on Wednesday. 151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.45. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

