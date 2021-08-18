Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Grows By 22.7%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. 336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.96 million, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 9,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,046,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

