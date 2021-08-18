Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Expands By 36.6%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

GRCLF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.96.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

