Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Drops By 37.4%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS IVREF remained flat at $$7.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

