Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Declines By 35.3%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on InterCure in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

InterCure stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64. InterCure has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.44.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

