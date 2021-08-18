Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Expands By 37.5%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kardex in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kardex from CHF 227 to CHF 277 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Kardex alerts:

OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $$264.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.02.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.