Short Interest in Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Grows By 25.6%

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,904,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 2,312,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 631.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

