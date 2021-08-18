Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Declines By 33.3%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MICR remained flat at $$3.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03. Micron Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.