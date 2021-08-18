Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Expands By 25.0%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NRILY stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.42. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

