Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Drops By 29.8%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 77,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 170,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

